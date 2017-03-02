FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
JCDecaux FY profit falls on integration costs
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Advertising/Marketing
March 2, 2017 / 6:29 AM / 6 months ago

JCDecaux FY profit falls on integration costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - French outdoor advertising company JCDecaux reported on Thursday a 7-percent decrease in full year adjusted operating profit, affected by integration costs related to the CEMUSA acquisition and the contract structure of its advertising franchise with Transport for London.

The company reported a full year adjusted operating profit of 646.5 million euros ($681 million). In January the company reported adjusted revenue of 3.39 billion euros.

For the first quarter of 2017, the company expects organic revenue growth to be slightly negative. Fourth quarter 2016 adjusted organic revenue fell 0.3 percent. ($1 = 0.9493 euros) (Reporting by Alan Charlish in Gdynia)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.