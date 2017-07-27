FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JCDecaux expects Q3 organic growth to accelerate as China returns to growth
July 27, 2017 / 5:58 AM / 2 hours ago

JCDecaux expects Q3 organic growth to accelerate as China returns to growth

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - French outdoor advertising company JCDecaux on Thursday said it expects adjusted organic revenue growth rate to accelerate in the third quarter as it returns to growth in China.

The company said it expects current quarter adjusted organic growth to reach around 3 percent, doubling from second quarter.

Pick up in Chinese business in June is helping offset ongoing weakness in France, while the company warned that the UK is starting to slow down.

First-half adjusted revenues at the world's largest outdoor advertising company rose 1.5 percent to 1.64 billion million euros ($1.93 billion), driven by a good performance of its Street Furniture division. ($1 = 0.8516 euros) (Reporting by Piotr Lipinski)

