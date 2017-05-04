FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JCDecaux sees return to revenue growth in Q2
May 4, 2017 / 3:57 PM / 3 months ago

JCDecaux sees return to revenue growth in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - French outdoor advertising company JCDecaux sees a return to underlying revenue growth in its second quarter, following a 1 percent drop in the first three months of the year due to weakness in its transport and billboard markets.

The company said on Thursday it expected adjusted organic revenue growth - which strips out acquisitions, divestments and currency moves - to be "slightly positive" in April-June.

It noted low visibility and strong volatility, however, referring to French presidential and parliamentary elections and the lack of a real recovery in its Chinese business.

JCDecaux reported first quarter adjusted organic revenues of 757.6 million euros ($829.4 million).

$1 = 0.9134 euros Reporting by Michal Aleksandrowicz and Wout Vergauwen; Editing by Mark Potter

