JCDecaux 1H profit rises, sees slight revenue decrease in Q3
#Advertising/Marketing
July 29, 2013 / 5:31 AM / in 4 years

JCDecaux 1H profit rises, sees slight revenue decrease in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 29 (Reuters) - JCDecaux reported on Monday a 5.5 percent rise in first-half net profit and said it expects a slight decrease in organic revenues in the third quarter.

The outdoor advertising group’s net profit in the first six months of 2013 rose to 87.5 million euros ($116 million), while revenues rose 2 percent to 1.263 billion euros.

“As far as the third quarter is concerned, comparables will be tougher due to the strong positive impact that the 2012 London Olympic Games had on our activity in the U.K.,” the company said in a statement.

“While visibility remains low and revenues somewhat volatile, we currently expect a slight decrease in organic revenues.”

$1 = 0.7539 euros Reporting by Elena Berton; editing by Patrick Graham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
