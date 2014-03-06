FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 6, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 4 years ago

JCDecaux sees slight increase in Q1 revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 6 (Reuters) - Outdoor advertising specialist JCDecaux forecast a slight increase in first-quarter organic revenue on Thursday and raised its dividend on last year’s earnings by 9 percent.

The company said 2013 operating profit rose 3.6 percent to 623.6 million euros ($856.8 million), while earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) before impairment charges rose 10 percent to 351.6 million.

“We continue to focus on organic growth and to selectively invest in value accretive acquisitions,” co-Chief Executive Jean-Francois Decaux said in a statement.

“As far as Q1 2014 is concerned, bearing in mind the limited visibility and continued volatility in most markets, we currently anticipate a slight increase in organic revenues.” ($1 = 0.7278 Euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)

