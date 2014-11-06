FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's JCDecaux posts 3.9 pct organic sales growth
November 6, 2014 / 4:55 PM / 3 years ago

France's JCDecaux posts 3.9 pct organic sales growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The world’s biggest outdoor advertising group JCDecaux posted 3.9 percent organic sales growth in the third quarter, in line with analysts’ expectations, helped by strength in its business that puts ads in train stations and airports.

The family-controlled group, which competes with smaller rivals U.S.-based CBS Outdoor and Germany’s Stroeer Media, predicted that organic sales growth would be in the “low single digits” in the fourth quarter, leading full-year organic growth to be “slightly above” 3 percent.

JCDecaux’s shares have fallen nearly 13 percent this year largely over concerns about Europe’s continuing weak economy, underperforming the Stoxx Europe 600 Media Index, which has risen by 0.5 percent. (1 US dollar = 0.8055 euro) (Reporting by Leila Abboud and Gwenaelle Barzic; editing by Mark John)

