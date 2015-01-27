FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JCDecaux posts in-line Q4 sales growth
January 27, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 3 years ago

JCDecaux posts in-line Q4 sales growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Outdoor advertising specialist JCDecaux posted fourth quarter organic sales growth of 3.6 percent - in line with its own forecast - helped by strong sales of street furniture, its largest business.

In street furniture contracts, JCDecaux erects bus stops and kiosks for cities in exchange for being able to put advertising on them.

The family-controlled group, which competes with smaller rivals U.S.-based Outfront Media and Europe’s Clear Channel Outdoor, said on Tuesday that quarterly adjusted revenues rose 7.4 percent to 839.2 million euros ($953.83 million).

The company will provide guidance for the first quarter along with its full-year results publication on March 5. ($1 = 0.8798 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
