UPDATE 1-JCDecaux sales lifted by Olympics, China
November 7, 2012 / 5:35 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-JCDecaux sales lifted by Olympics, China

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* JCDecaux sales growth accelerates

* Growth seen slowing in Q4

* Transport sales up 8.3 pct in Jan-Sept

PARIS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Outdoor advertising specialist JCDecaux said third-quarter organic growth accelerated to 2.7 percent, helped by strong sales in transport hubs fo r the Olympic Games and in China.

The group, which competes with Clear Channel Outdoor and CBS Outdoor, p redicted that its fourth-quarter s ales gr owth would be “slightly down” to finish th e year at ar ound 1 percent.

The world’s top outdoor advertiser by sales posted third-quarter revenues a head of consensus, up 10.2 percent to 636 million euros ($811 million) on a reported basis.

Analysts had expected quarterly sales to reach 609 million euros, for organic growth of 1.2 percent, the average of 8 estimates in a Reuters poll.

JCDecaux signs contracts with local authorities to p lace ads i n bus stops, metro stations, airports and other public spaces, as well as selling billboards.

Its street furniture and billboard businesses recorded respective organic sales declines of 0 .9 percent and 3.3 percent fo r t he first nine months.

The transport business, which sells ads in stations and airports, has fared better with organic growth of 8.3 percent in the same period.

“ We continue to expect good growth in Asia and the r est of the w o rld in Q 4,” said J ean-Charles Decaux, c h airman and c o -CEO of JCDecaux.

“ However, we see some weakening of the media market in France and the r e st of Europe, despite a better performance in Germany.”

