FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Outdoor advertiser JCDecaux sees Q4 pickup
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2013 / 5:51 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Outdoor advertiser JCDecaux sees Q4 pickup

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Outdoor advertising specialist JCDecaux said it expects its sales growth to pick up to reach the low single digits in the fourth quarter after a stagnant third quarter.

The family-owned company, which competes with Clear Channel Outdoor and CBS Outdoor, posted third-quarter sales of 631.6 million euros ($845 million) on Thursday with no organic revenue growth.

Street furniture, the group’s largest business that signs contracts with local authorities to place ads in bus stops and kiosks, was the strongest performer up 6 percent on a comparable basis to 267.8 million euros. Billboard sales slumped 8.6 percent to 109.6 million euros, while the transport unit that puts ads in train stations and airports fell 2.4 percent to 254.2 million euros.

JCDecaux also operates bike rental schemes for cities in exchange for ad space, such as the Velib programme in Paris,

The lack of revenue growth in the quarter was slightly better than the group’s earlier forecast for a “slight” decrease in organic revenue growth for the third quarter because of a strong performance a year ago ahead of the London Olympics.

Analysts had predicted sales of 630-653 million euros.

JCDecaux also announced the acquisition of an 85 percent stake in a Latin American outdoor advertising group called Eumex for an undisclosed price. Eumex is expected to reach revenues this year of $56 million in its nine countries, which include Mexico, Argentina and Colombia.

Since January, JCDecaux shares have risen more than 60 percent, outperforming a European media index that has climbed 32 percent.

The shares closed flat at 29 euros on Thursday before the results publication, giving the group a market capitalisation of roughly 6.4 billion euros.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.