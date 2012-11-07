FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JCDecaux Q3 organic growth picks up to 2.7 pct
November 7, 2012 / 4:56 PM / in 5 years

JCDecaux Q3 organic growth picks up to 2.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Outdoor advertising specialist JCDecaux said quarterly organic growth accelerated to 2.7 percent, helped by strong sales of ads in transport hubs, but predicted revenue would slip in the fourth quarter.

The group, which competes with Clear Channel Outdoor and CBS Outdoor, predicted that its organic growth for the year would end up around 1 percent.

The world’s top outdoor advertising group by sales posted third quarter sales up 10.2 percent to 636 million on a reported basis.

Analysts had been expecting sales in the quarter to reach 609 million euros, for organic growth of 1.2 percent, according to 8 analysts polled by Reuters. (Reporting by Leila Abboud and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Christian Plumb)

