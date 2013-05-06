FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Outdoor ad group JCDecaux says weak Europe hits Q1 sales
Sections
Featured
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
World
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 6, 2013 / 3:56 PM / in 4 years

Outdoor ad group JCDecaux says weak Europe hits Q1 sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 6 (Reuters) - Outdoor advertising group JCDecaux posted a 2.5 percent drop in first-quarter organic revenue, dragged down by a further deterioration in the economic environment in Europe and some softening in the rate of growth in China.

Sales were 565.7 million euros ($738.6 million) in the quarter, down 0.6 percent on a reported basis.

The company added that organic revenue was expected to be flat year-on-year in the second quarter. ($1 = 0.7659 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.