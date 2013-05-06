Outdoor ad group JCDecaux says weak Europe hits Q1 sales

PARIS, May 6 (Reuters) - Outdoor advertising group JCDecaux posted a 2.5 percent drop in first-quarter organic revenue, dragged down by a further deterioration in the economic environment in Europe and some softening in the rate of growth in China.

Sales were 565.7 million euros ($738.6 million) in the quarter, down 0.6 percent on a reported basis.

The company added that organic revenue was expected to be flat year-on-year in the second quarter. ($1 = 0.7659 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)