JCDecaux family to sell 5.4 pct stake in business

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - JCDecaux Holding, the holding company of the Decaux family, is to sell 12 million shares in JCDecaux in an accelerated bookbuild, the firm said on Tuesday.

The sale represents around 5.4 pct of the world’s biggest outdoor advertising business, and is being run by Goldman Sachs . Following the transaction, the holding company will own 64.5 percent of share capital in JCDecaux.

“JCDecaux Holding intends to maintain its stake in the share capital of JCDecaux S.A. at this level on a long-term basis,” the firm said in a statement. (Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Pamela Barbaglia)