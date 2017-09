PARIS, May 6 (Reuters) - Outdoor advertising specialist JCDecaux said on Tuesday it expected organic revenue growth in the second quarter to be higher than in the first quarter when it stood at 2.3 percent.

The family-owned company, which competes with Clear Channel Outdoor and CBS Outdoor, made first-quarter sales up 1.5 percent to 574.1 million euros ($796.76 million). ($1 = 0.7205 Euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Leila Abboud)