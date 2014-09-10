FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-J.C. Flowers hires Mead Park founder David Moffitt - NYT
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 10, 2014 / 1:20 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-J.C. Flowers hires Mead Park founder David Moffitt - NYT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - David Moffitt, one of the founders of hedge fund Mead Park Management, will join private equity firm J.C. Flowers & Co LLC, according to a memo obtained by the New York Times.

Moffitt will head a new platform, which will involve buying fixed-income assets, the paper reported. (nyti.ms/1AyfgDz)

These investments would include portfolios of loans to small and midsize businesses, and commercial and residential real estate, the paper reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Before starting Mead Park, Moffitt worked at Morgan Stanley in 2009 as head of its structured products and securitized businesses. (Reporting By Shivam Srivastav in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.