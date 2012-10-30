JCI reports narrow loss on one-time charges, beats Street view

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Johnson Controls Inc on Tuesday reported a narrow quarterly loss on weaker sales in its key automotive business in Europe and one-time restructuring and accounting charges, the company said on Tuesday.

Milwaukee-based JCI reported a net loss of $8 million, or 1 cents per share, versus a profit of $234 million, or 34 cents per share a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, JCI earned 77 cents per share, narrowly beating analyst expectations of 75 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Restructuring charges in the quarter were $245 million, or 33 cents per diluted share, and a non-cash mark-to-market charge of $447 million, or 40 cents per diluted share, was taken on changes in pension and retiree medical benefits.

Quarterly revenue was $10.39 billion, down from $10.79 billion a year earlier. The maker of auto parts and power management systems fell short of analyst revenue expectations of $10.84 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.