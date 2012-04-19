FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ackman says supports Penney CEO during turnaround
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 19, 2012 / 9:44 PM / 5 years ago

Ackman says supports Penney CEO during turnaround

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 19 (Reuters) - J.C. Penney Co Inc’s top shareholder said on Thursday that the department store’s chief executive has his full support to take a long-term perspective during the retailer’s turnaround.

William Ackman, whose Pershing Square Capital Management owns 17.7 percent of Penney shares, according to Thomson Reuters data, said Penney CEO Ron Johnson should ignore pressure for short-term results while he reinvents the 110-year old retailer.

“He has a shareholder who believes in him,” Ackman told a real estate conference in New York. “I told Ron,‘You don’t need to worry about Wall Street. You don’t need to worry about same-store-sales next quarter or next month.’ He needs to do what make sense for the business model on a five- or 10-year basis.”

Pershing Square first bought Penney shares in October 2010.

J.C. Penney in February did away with its longtime strategy of marking prices up only to slash them and instead now keeps prices low from the start, with twice monthly sales to clear out-of-season merchandise. It is also planning to change store layout and merchandise assortment.

Penney said in its annual report published last month that its new pricing strategy “could result in a prolonged decline in sales.” In recent years, Penney has lost market share to rivals such as Macy’s Inc and Kohl’s Corp.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.