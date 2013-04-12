FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Ackman says believes in JC Penney, new CEO
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 12, 2013 / 2:30 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Ackman says believes in JC Penney, new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects 1st paragraph to show that belief in stock value is based on conditions)

NEW YORK, April 11 (Reuters) - J.C. Penney Co Inc board member William Ackman said on Thursday that he still believes the retailer’s shares could be worth $75 each, if revenue returns to 2011 levels and yearly expenses are contained at current levels, instead of the $15 they trade at now.

Speaking at a luncheon in New York, Ackman also said the new chief executive, Myron Ullman, was “the right guy at the right time.” (Reporting by Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Gary Hill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.