J.C. Penney says Saks CEO Sadove to join board soon
October 9, 2013 / 11:47 AM / in 4 years

J.C. Penney says Saks CEO Sadove to join board soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - J.C. Penney Co Inc said on Wednesday that Stephen Sadove will join its board of directors once he leaves the helm of department store chain Saks Inc .

Penney also said that Geraldine Laybourne is stepping down from the board to work on a startup consumer technology venture for kids called KANDU.

Sadove plans to leave Saks once it is acquired by Hudson’s Bay Co. In August, Sadove declined to comment on whether he would consider becoming Penney’s CEO.

Myron Ullman, Penney’s current CEO, was on the board of Saks briefly this year. Ullman joined Saks’ board on Feb. 4 and stepped down on April 8 when he once again became Penney’s CEO.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
