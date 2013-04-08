FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Interview-Penney CEO Ullman approached by board for job "over the weekend"
#Market News
April 8, 2013 / 10:52 PM / in 4 years

BRIEF-Interview-Penney CEO Ullman approached by board for job "over the weekend"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - J C Penney Company Inc : * Interview-j.c. penney co inc CEO ullman says was approached by board

for CEO job “over the weekend” * Penney CEO ullman won’t say if he’ll stick to shop-in-shop strategy, but says

”there’s nothing wrong with the idea of having attractions“ * Penney CEO ullman ”it’s going to be important to have someone with relevant

knowledge on the ground- i have a lot invested in wanting to be successful.“ * Penney CEO ullman says ackman’s earlier criticism of his tenure not ”entirely

balanced“, points to recession, drop in mall traffic * Penney CEO ullman : ”i‘m coming back not because of a contract or some kind

of financial arrangement- it’s to right the ship“ * Penney CEO ullman says first thing will be ”to sit down with the team and

understand what they think is working, what is not working”

