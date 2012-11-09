FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-JC Penney says sales square per square foot $239 in new boutiques
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 9, 2012 / 2:20 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-JC Penney says sales square per square foot $239 in new boutiques

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - J C Penney Company Inc : * CEO says traffic down 12 percent in Q3 * Penney CEO says will start showing manufacturers’ suggested prices alongside

jcp prices * Penney CEO says “100 percent committed” to new jcp concept * Penney CFO says lost $20 mln/wk due to elimination of “month-long value”,

hurt same-store sales by 6.5 percentage points * Penney CFO estimates $1.5 billion cash on hand at year end * Penney CFO has cash plus $2.5 billion credit line enough not to ”change the

timeline” of the transformation * Penney CFO says jcp has transformed 11 percent of square footage so far, or

7.2 million sq feet of floor space * Penney CFO says sales per square foot is $269 in the transformed areas, $134

in the “old jcp” parts * Penney CFO says sales per square foot at the 8 shops opened this year is $239

versus $180 in those areas before stores * Penney CEO says will run only its sale of the year on black Friday * Penney CEO says will launch holiday promotion called ”merry christmas

America” to start on black Friday, details to come on Monday * Penney CEO says will return to growth in 2013

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.