FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
J.C. Penney former controller now interim accounting officer
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
Politics
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 26, 2013 / 8:59 PM / 4 years ago

J.C. Penney former controller now interim accounting officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - J.C. Penney Co Inc said on Thursday that Mark Sweeney has left the company after serving as senior vice president and controller for just over a year, and that it has named Dennis Miller, who was controller before Sweeney, as its interim principal accounting officer.

The department store operator, which is under pressure to improve its business quickly, did not say why Sweeney left Penney on Sept. 20. He was appointed controller on Sept. 5, 2012.

Miller, 60, currently oversees Penney’s shared services center in Salt Lake City and was Penney’s senior vice president and controller from June 3, 2008 until Sept. 5, 2012.

Before joining Penney, Sweeney served as vice president and operational controller of General Electric Co.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.