J.C. Penney shares a bargain - Barron's
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
#Market News
May 20, 2012 / 5:05 PM / in 5 years

J.C. Penney shares a bargain - Barron's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - The transformation of J.C. Penney Co Inc will take time, making the U.S. department store chain’s shares a bargain after it reported an 18.9 percent drop in same-store sales for the first quarter, Barron’s wrote in its May 21 edition.

So far, Chief Executive Ron Johnson’s biggest change has been the elimination of coupons, which he compared to a “drug” when speaking to analysts on Tuesday after publishing quarterly results. Such incentives had served as a major draw for shoppers.

The company’s shares suffered their biggest drop ever on Wednesday, falling nearly 20 percent.

The next phase of the multi-year overhaul will begin in August, when the first stores-within-a-store are opened.

Barron’s said that for investors with a risk tolerance and a willingness to wait a year, Penney shares might be attractive to bargain hunters.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
