J.C. Penney suffers another ratings downgrade
March 7, 2012 / 7:15 PM / in 6 years

J.C. Penney suffers another ratings downgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s on Wednesday lowered its rating on J.C. Penney Co Inc’s corporate credit, the second time in a month the department store chain has been downgraded on concerns about its new pricing and merchandising strategy.

S&P changed its rating on J.C. Penney’s corporate credit to “BB” from “BB+” saying the retailer’s new approach will cause “near-term disruptions” to its business, and echoing concerns expressed by Fitch Ratings when that agency downgraded Penney’s debt to junk status last month.

Penney last month did away with its longtime strategy of marking prices up only to slash them, and instead now keeps prices low from the start -- a move analysts said would confuse long-term customers conditioned to look for discounts.

In late February, Chief Executive Ron Johnson acknowledged J.C. Penney’s sales were down that month.

S&P in its note said nonetheless that it expects J.C. Penney’s business to stabilize in late 2012.

