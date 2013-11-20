J.C. Penney posts deeper net loss but says sales 'encouraging'

Nov 20 (Reuters) - J.C. Penney Co Inc on Wednesday reported a deeper net loss as the heavy promotions aimed at winning back shoppers and clearing out unsold merchandise hurt its gross profit margin, but said sales were “encouraging” in November so far.

The struggling retailer reiterated its expectation to have more than $2 billion in liquidity at year-end.

For the third quarter ended Nov. 2, Penney reported a net loss of $489 million, or $1.94 per share, compared with a net loss of $123 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)