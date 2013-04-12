FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge declines to expand J.C. Penney block over Martha Stewart
April 12, 2013 / 5:26 PM / in 4 years

Judge declines to expand J.C. Penney block over Martha Stewart

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 12 (Reuters) - A New York judge on Friday gave J.C. Penney Co Inc the go-ahead to sell home goods designed by Martha Stewart under a “JCP Everyday” label, pending the outcome of an ongoing trial.

Justice Jeffrey Oing, who last year blocked J.C. Penney from selling the goods under a Martha Stewart label, refused Macy’s Inc’s request to expand the block.

The ruling was an interim victory for embattled J.C. Penney, which has warehoused the disputed goods as it continues to battle Macy’s over the right to sell the products.

