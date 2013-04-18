FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Penney can sell Martha Stewart goods under own label -judge
April 18, 2013 / 4:21 PM / 4 years ago

Penney can sell Martha Stewart goods under own label -judge

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 18 (Reuters) - A New York appeals court judge on Thursday ruled that J.C. Penney could sell Martha Stewart goods under a “JCP Everyday” label for now, pending an appeal by Macy‘s.

Justice Richard Andrias rejected Macy’s request for a temporary restraining order seeking to block J.C. Penney from selling the Martha Stewart goods without her name, while it appeals a ruling allowing the sale.

Macy’s claims it has exclusive rights to Martha Stewart bedding, bath and tableware.

A judge last week allowed the temporary sale of the “unbranded goods.” An order temporarily barring Martha Stewart from selling goods branded with her name at J.C. Penney’s is still in place.

