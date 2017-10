Aug 10 (Reuters) - J.C. Penney Co Inc reported a 21.7 percent decline in second-quarter sales at stores open at least a year, the department store chain’s second straight quarter of severe sales losses since changing its pricing strategy.

Penney reported a net loss of $147 million, or 67 cents per share for the quarter ended July 28, compared with a profit of $14 million, or 7 cents per share, a year ago.