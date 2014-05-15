FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
J.C. Penney quarterly sales rise 6.3 pct, shares surge
Sections
Featured
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Facebook
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
North Korea
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 15, 2014 / 8:15 PM / 3 years ago

J.C. Penney quarterly sales rise 6.3 pct, shares surge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Department store operator J.C. Penney Co Inc reported a 6.3 percent rise in first-quarter sales, helped by strong sales of household goods and men’s and women’s apparel.

J.C. Penney shares rose 15 percent to $9.67 in after-hours trading on Thursday.

The company reported a net loss of $352 million, or $1.15 per share, compared with a loss of $348 million, or $1.58 per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose to $2.80 billion from $2.64 billion, helped by a 6.2 percent rise in same-store sales. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.