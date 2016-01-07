FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
J.C. Penney same-store sales rise 3.9 pct in Nov-Dec
January 7, 2016 / 12:15 PM / 2 years ago

J.C. Penney same-store sales rise 3.9 pct in Nov-Dec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) - J.C. Penney Co Inc’s same-store sales rose 3.9 percent in November and December due to strong demand for its private-label offerings and gift products and higher online sales.

The company’s results were in stark contrast to those of rival Macy’s Inc, which reported a 4.7 percent fall in holiday season same-store sales on Wednesday and said it would cut jobs and shut stores.

J.C. Penney also reaffirmed its full-year adjusted earnings target of $645 million before taxes on Thursday and the company said it planned to generate positive free cash flow in fiscal 2015. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
