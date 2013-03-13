FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-J.c. Penney CFO: pace of shop rollout to hinge on getting customers back
#Market News
March 13, 2013 / 7:10 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-J.c. Penney CFO: pace of shop rollout to hinge on getting customers back

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) * J.c. penney CFO: have ordered products under other brands in categories under

Macy’s Inc deal with martha Stewart * J.c. penney CFO: pace of rollout will depend on how quickly company can

connect with traditional customer * J.c. penney CFO: says e-Commerce performance “unacceptable” * J.c. penney CFO says new home goods will be available online before their

in-store launch * J.c. penney CFO: on rollout of shops: ”we have to do it at a measured pace

that brings our core customer with US”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
