FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-J C Penney Q3 adjusted loss per share $1.81 excluding items
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 20, 2013 / 12:50 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-J C Penney Q3 adjusted loss per share $1.81 excluding items

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - J C Penney Company Inc : * JCPenney reports third quarter results * Q3 adjusted loss per share $1.81 excluding items * Q3 loss per share $1.94 * Q3 sales $2.78 billion versus $2.93 billion * Q3 same store sales fell 4.8 percent * Q3 earnings per share view $-1.77, revenue view $2.79 billion -- Thomson

Reuters I/B/E/S * Says Q3 gross margin was 29.5% of sales, compared to 32.5% in the same

quarter last year * Says quarter ended with a positive 0.9% comparable store sales gain in

October * Says online sales through jcp.com were $266 million for the quarter, up 24.5% * Says for the third quarter, gross margin was 29.5% of sales, compared to

32.5% * Q3 gross margin negatively impacted by lower clearance margins due to

overhang of inventory, higher levels of clearance units sold * Says cash and cash equivalents at the end of the third quarter were $1.227

billion * Q3 gross margin hurt by lower clearance margins and its transition back to a

promotional pricing strategy * Says Q4 comparable store sales and gross margin are expected to improve

sequentially and year over year * Says capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $175 million in

the fourth quarter * Says inventory is expected to be approximately $2.85 billion at year end * Says total available liquidity is expected to be in excess of $2 billion at

year end * says “Encouraged by the early weeks of November, and believe we are making strides toward a path to long-term profitable growth” * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.