Oct 8 (Reuters) - Struggling retailer J.C. Penney Co Inc reported a rise in same-store sales for September compared with August and said it was seeing positive signs in many areas of its business.

Penney said same-store sales rose 580 basis points last month compared with August, but were down 4 percent compared to a year earlier.

The company’s shares rose 8 percent to $8.32 in premarket trade.