FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-J.C. Penney executive inadvertently discloses same-store sales
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 14, 2015 / 1:30 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-J.C. Penney executive inadvertently discloses same-store sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects company name to J.C. Penney Co Inc from J.C. Penney Inc in paragraph 1. Also corrects paragraph 3 to say “first quarter” instead of “first quarter ending May”)

April 14 (Reuters) - J.C. Penney Co Inc said a senior executive inadvertently disclosed information on its same-store sales in the first quarter so far to an analyst.

The executive's email to the analyst said that J.C. Penney's same-store sales had risen about 6 percent in the period, the department store chain said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. (1.usa.gov/1H3d8Kz)

J.C. Penney said it expected same-store sales to rise about 3.5-4.5 percent in the first quarter, adjusting for Easter falling in March this year. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.