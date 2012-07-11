FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P downgrades J.C. Penney again
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 11, 2012 / 8:26 PM / in 5 years

S&P downgrades J.C. Penney again

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Standard & Poor’s downgraded J.C. Penney Co Inc on Wednesday, citing deterioration of the department store’s earnings since it implemented a new pricing strategy, and its expectation that the next 12 months will be difficult for the company.

S&P lowered its corporate rating on Penney to ‘B+’ from ‘BB-.’ S&P had cut its rating in March and again in May.

Earlier this year, Penney eliminated coupons and most sales events, resulting in an 18.9 percent decline in same-store sales in its fiscal first quarter.

“Over the next 12 months, we expect Penney is likely to experience further operational disruptions as it implements the new strategy,” S&P said. It cited the risk that Penney could lose market share to competitors like Macy’s Inc and Kohl’s Corp.

Penney is due to begin remodeling its stores next month, with each hosting 100 boutiques by 2015. In May it said it was suspending its dividend.

J.C Penney shares closed down 2.2 percent at $20.30 on Wednesday. They have declined 53 percent since hitting a 52 week high in early February.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.