UPDATE 1-J Crew to enter stores in Beijing, Hong Kong
#Market News
June 11, 2012 / 2:35 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-J Crew to enter stores in Beijing, Hong Kong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - J Crew Group’s clothes would be available at stores in Beijing and Hong Kong this year as the U.S. fashion retailer expands its bricks-and-mortar presence outside of North America.

J Crew, taken private last year in a $3 billion deal, said it would sell a selection of its clothes and accessories through Asian designer specialty store Lane Crawford’s retail network.

The clothes will be initially sold at the Lane Crawford ifc mall in Hong Kong and the Seasons Place store in Beijing, starting October this year. J Crew clothes will also be available at Lane Crawford’s online store.

U.S. clothing retailers are increasingly looking to Asia for growth. Last month, Macy’s Inc said it would start selling some items from its private-brand collection directly to shoppers in China through a deal with a new online retailer to gauge its long-term prospects there.

