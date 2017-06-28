June 28 A New York Supreme Court Justice sided
with J. Crew Group Inc in a dispute with some of its senior
lenders, allowing the U.S. preppy retailer to move forward with
a restructuring deal to cut its $2.1 billion debt pile.
The lenders had asked Justice Shirley Werner Kornreich to
halt the deal because it unfairly gave collateral in the
company, the J. Crew brand, to J. Crew's junior creditors.
The deal buys J. Crew an additional two years to turn its
business around in the face of flagging sales and competition
from e-commerce.
(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)