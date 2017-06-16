June 16 Fashion retailer J. Crew Group Inc has
won the support of more than 50 percent of its term loan holders
for a deal to trim its $2 billion debt load and end intellectual
property litigation, people familiar with the matter said
Friday.
J. Crew had launched a debt restructuring deal targeting its
term loan and unsecured bonds earlier this week to help it avoid
bankruptcy by extending the deadline for debt payments. The deal
already had support from major creditors GSO Capital Partners
LP, the credit arm of buyout fund Blackstone Group LP, and hedge
fund Anchorage Capital Group LLC.
The sources asked not to be identified ahead of an official
announcement. J. Crew did not immediately return a request for
comment.
(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York)