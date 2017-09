NEW YORK, March 18 (Reuters) - Japan’s Fast Retailing Co Ltd , parent of apparel chain Uniqlo, is no longer in talks to buy J.Crew Group Inc from its private equity owners, three people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The talks with J.Crew ended in recent weeks, the people said, adding that an initial public matter for the company is still on the table although timing is uncertain.

J.Crew, Fast Retailing and TPG could not be reached for comment.