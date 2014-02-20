FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-JD Group posts H1 headline loss per share of 59.1 cents
February 20, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-JD Group posts H1 headline loss per share of 59.1 cents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 20 (Reuters) - JD Group Ltd : * Says revenue increased to R17,1BN - 1h2013: R16,4BN * Says impairment provision increased to R1,6BN - FY 2013: R966M * Says H1 headline loss 133 million rand * Says H1 headline loss per share 59,1 cents * Says decrease in EBITDA to R445 million (1h2013: R1,1 billion) * Says no interim dividend will be declared * David Sussman, the chief executive officer of JD Group is on compassionate

leave for an indefinite period * Peter Griffiths appointed by the board as acting chief executive officer with

immediate effect on 19 February 2014.

