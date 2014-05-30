FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2014 / 1:20 PM / 3 years ago

JD Sports CEO Bown to step down after 30 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - British retailer JD Sports Fashion said on Friday its chief executive Barry Bown had stepped down from his role after 30 years with the company and would not immediately be replaced.

“With the leadership role of Executive Chairman having been in place since 2004, and the considerable development and strengthening of the company’s senior leadership team over the past decade, there will be no immediate replacement of the role of Chief Executive Officer,” the firm said in a statement.

JD Sports, which has the majority of its 850 stores in Britain, said Bown would to continue to work with the company as a consultant. He was appointed CEO in 2000. (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Neil Maidment)

