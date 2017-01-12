FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
JD Sports says full-year pretax profit to beat market expectation
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 12, 2017 / 7:59 AM / 7 months ago

JD Sports says full-year pretax profit to beat market expectation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - British sportswear firm JD Sports Fashion Plc said it expects full-year headline profit before tax to beat market expectation by up to 15 percent after posting growth in comparable store sales.

The company said positive trading has continued through the second half of the year and maintained cumulative like-for-like store sales growth for the 49 weeks to Jan. 7 at 10 percent.

Current consensus market expectation for headline profit before tax and exceptional items was 200 million pounds ($245 million), the company said.

JD Sports posted profit before tax and exceptionals of 157.1 million pounds for the last financial year.

$1 = 0.8161 pounds Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.