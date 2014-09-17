JD Sports lifts full-year outlook after record first half

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - British retailer JD Sports expects to post full-year results towards the upper end of market expectations after strong demand at its core sports division helped it to achieve record first-half trading.

JD Sports, which has the majority of its 850 stores in Britain but also trades in the Netherlands, Spain, France and Germany, doubled its profit before tax and exceptional items in the 26 weeks to Aug. 2, which it described as a record result. (Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by David Goodman)