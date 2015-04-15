FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-JD Sports posts 22 pct rise in full-year profit
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 15, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-JD Sports posts 22 pct rise in full-year profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Jd Sports Fashion Plc

* Fy revenue rose 25 percent to 1.52 billion stg

* Fy pretax profit 90.5 million stg

* Final dividend up 4.2 percent to 5.9 penceper share

* Total dividend 7.05 penceper share

* Sports fashion like for like store sales growth across combined european fascias of 13%

* Profit before tax and exceptional items 100 million stg, up 22 pct

* Operating loss (before exceptional items) in outdoor has reduced by £3.1m to £4.9m (2014: £8.0m) Further company coverage: (Reporting By Neil Maidment)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.