January 16, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-JD Sports year profit to beat forecasts after strong Christmas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - JD Sports Fashion Plc

* Like for like store sales growth in continuing businesses during five week period up to 3 January 2015 was 12%.

* Cumulative like for like sales growth for these stores for 48 week period to 3 January 2015 is now 12%.

* Board is now confident that the headline profit before tax and exceptional items for our continuing operations will exceed the top end of market expectations for the current financial year which currently range up to £90m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

