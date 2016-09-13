FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
JD Sports first-half pretax profit jumps 73 percent
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 13, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

JD Sports first-half pretax profit jumps 73 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - British sportswear firm JD Sports Fashion Plc posted a 73 percent jump in first-half pretax profit on Tuesday, led by a strong performance in its sports fashion business.

The firm, which has most of its 900 stores in the UK but is expanding in the Netherlands, Spain, France and Germany, said pretax profit for the 26 weeks to July 30 grew to 77.4 million pounds ($103.08 million) from 44.7 million pounds a year ago.

Underlying sales at its core sports fashion business rose by about 10 percent in the same period.

Revenue for the period grew 20 percent to 970.6 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7509 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.