JD Sports first-half pretax profit jumps 73 percent

Sept 13 (Reuters) - British sportswear firm JD Sports Fashion Plc posted a 73 percent jump in first-half pretax profit on Tuesday, led by a strong performance in its sports fashion business.

The firm, which has most of its 900 stores in the UK but is expanding in the Netherlands, Spain, France and Germany, said pretax profit for the 26 weeks to July 30 grew to 77.4 million pounds ($103.08 million) from 44.7 million pounds a year ago.

Underlying sales at its core sports fashion business rose by about 10 percent in the same period.

Revenue for the period grew 20 percent to 970.6 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7509 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)