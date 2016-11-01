JD Sports recommends 5:1 share split to improve liquidity

Nov 1 (Reuters) - JD Sports Fashion Plc said on Tuesday it recommended a split of its existing ordinary shares into five new ordinary shares to improve liquidity.

* The British sportswear firm would split each ordinary share worth 1.25 pence into five new ordinary shares worth 0.25 pence each.

* Interim dividend of 1.25 pence per share to be paid on Jan. 6, 2017, would also be divided equally such that each new share would be entitled to 0.25 pence per share.