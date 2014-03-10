FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tencent to buy 15 pct stake in JD.com ahead of IPO
March 10, 2014 / 1:15 AM / 4 years ago

Tencent to buy 15 pct stake in JD.com ahead of IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 10 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd will buy a 15 percent stake in China’s No. 2 e-commerce firm JD.com for $214.7 million, saying the two firms want to form a strategic partnership to transform the country’s e-commerce industry.

JD.com will also take control of Tencent’s own, unsuccessful e-commerce businesses, which will be 100 percent owned by JD.com. Tencent Digital, Tencent E-Commerce, Yixun Logistics and Tencent Guangzhou will all cease to be subsidiaries of Tencent.

Tencent President Martin Lau will take a seat on the board of directors.

JD.com filed for a $1.5 billion U.S. listing of its shares in January. Tencent also plans take an additional 5 percent of JD.com on a post-IPO basis.

