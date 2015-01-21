FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-JD Wetherspoon warns half-year operating margin to be lower
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 21, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-JD Wetherspoon warns half-year operating margin to be lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) - J D Wetherspoon Plc

* For first 12 weeks of q2 (to 18 january 2015), like-for-like sales increased by 2.8% and total sales by 6.8%.

* Operating margin (before any exceptional items), for half year ending 25 january 2015, to be around 7.3%, 0.9% lower than same period last year

* Reduction in sales growth may have an impact on our operating margin if trend continues, company is aiming for a broadly satisfactory outcome in current financial year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
