JDA Software on the block-sources
October 30, 2012

JDA Software on the block-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Enterprise technology maker JDA Software Group Inc is exploring a sale and has hired JPMorgan Chase & Co to advise on the process, people familiar with the matter said.

The sale process is at an advanced stage. The company has received interest from multiple parties, including private equity firms and strategic buyers, the sources said.

JDA Software, which has a market capitalization of $1.5 billion, provides customized software applications to customers ranging from government and aerospace defense contractors to hospitality and media organizations.

Representatives for the company declined to comment. JPMorgan was not immediately available for comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
