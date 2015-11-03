FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's JD.com files complaint with China anti-trust regulator
November 3, 2015 / 11:36 AM / 2 years ago

China's JD.com files complaint with China anti-trust regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 3 (Reuters) - China’s JD.com Inc has filed a complaint with a Chinese anti-trust regulator concerning rival Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, the country’s No.2 e-commerce platform said on its official microblog on Tuesday.

The complaint concerns a State Administration for Industry and Commerce regulation which forbids e-commerce platforms from limiting or barring their merchants from participating in promotions on other platforms. The regulation came into effect on Oct. 1.

An Alibaba spokesman declined to comment. (Reporting by Paul Carsten and Beijing Newsroom; additional reporting by John Ruwitch in Shanghai; editing by Jason Neely)

